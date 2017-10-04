Student’s Union helping U of R students dress for success

A new initiative is helping students at the University of Regina look their best for job interviews.

URSU Threads is offering free men’s suits for students that they can wear for an interview, and they get to keep the clothes free of charge.

University of Regina Student’s Union (URSU) external affairs vice president Haris Khan recently started the program and said students quickly got on board.

“Since the word got out on social media I got a lot of emails, and then the amazing thing, I’m getting emails from the community members,” Khan said. “They want to partner up.”

This first round of 100 “gently used” suits came as a donations from Moore’s.

Khan said they decided to start with suits because there are programs like Dress for Success that carry women’s clothes, but he didn’t know of a male equivalent.

The two organizations recently formed a partnership, and Khan said URSU Threads will carry clothes for all students in the near future. URSU will be holding a clothing drive in late October/early November, and female clothing will be available after that drive.

Community members and groups will also be able to donate clothing during that drive.

The inspiration behind the program is simple, because with all of the expenses associated with university many students don’t have spare money for professional attire.

“When you start university, especially in your first year, you have so many things; books, tuition. The last thing on your mind would be paying $200-$300 for a suit that you will only wear a couple of times a year,” Khan said.

So far 15 students have been outfitted thanks to URSU Threads.