U of S students’ union president no longer in role due to ‘personal circumstances’

Coden Nikbakht is no longer the president of the University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union (USSU), according to a news release posted to the organization’s social media.

The statement issued Tuesday reads in part “due to personal circumstances, Coden Nikbakht is no longer the president.” Brent Kobes has assumed the role of acting president.

Kobes told Global News he learned of Nikbakht’s departure on Friday, but declined to comment further other than to state the process required to elect a new president.

In March, students held a protest inside Place Riel on university grounds, calling for Nikbakht to resign amid allegations made in a Facebook protest.

There is no connection between his departure and the allegations levied against him in March, according to USSU general manager Caroline Cottrell.

“I can tell you, unequivocally, it is not related,” Cottrell said.

Global News has not been able to independently verify the claims in the post, which prompted outgoing USSU president David D’Eon to refuse to participate in the leadership transition process.

Nikbakht was the only candidate to put his name forward for USSU president in spring 2018.

Under USSU bylaws, the next president must be selected through a byelection.

“This is a very standard procedure,” Kobes said, explaining how university student council seats and occasionally vice-president positions need to be filled in the fall.

A byelection date is expected sometime next month, Kobes said.