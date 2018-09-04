Canada
Man injured in fall off hydro truck near Peterborough

OPP are investigating after a man fell off a Hydro One truck on Lily Lake Road in Peterborough.

A man was taken to hospital after falling from a hydro truck on the outskirts of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP were called to Lily Lake Road for reports that a man in his 40s fell off a truck.

OPP say the man was an independent contractor working for Hydro One. Police say the worker fell off of a Hydro One truck and dropped eight to 10 feet to the ground. The truck was being used for work in the area at the time.

He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries, OPP said.

The Ministry of Labour has been contacted. It’s not yet known if they will be investigating.

