September 4, 2018 1:07 pm

Regina Pats single-game tickets for 2018 now on sale

By Online Producer  Global News

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Regina Pats 2018/19 regular season.

Kyle Galliver / Global News
The Regina Pats have announced single-game tickets are now available to purchase for the 2018-19 season.

Tickets are available on the Regina Pats website and range from $16.50 to $34.00.

Season ticket holders can now print, forward or redeem their bring-a-friend vouchers for the season. Resale will be active on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

The Pats continue their pre-season on the road against Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday before returning home to host the Wheat Kings on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Their first regular season begins on Sept. 21 against the Prince Albert Raiders while their first home game will be played the following day at 7 p.m.

