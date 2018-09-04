Regina Pats single-game tickets for 2018 now on sale

The Regina Pats have announced single-game tickets are now available to purchase for the 2018-19 season.

Tickets are available on the Regina Pats website and range from $16.50 to $34.00.

Season ticket holders can now print, forward or redeem their bring-a-friend vouchers for the season. Resale will be active on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

The Pats continue their pre-season on the road against Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday before returning home to host the Wheat Kings on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Their first regular season begins on Sept. 21 against the Prince Albert Raiders while their first home game will be played the following day at 7 p.m.