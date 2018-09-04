Cops Love Lemonade stand brings police, kids together in Cobourg

The traditional concept is simple: kids selling lemonade to raise money for a good cause. But this summer, lemonade stands in Cobourg run by kids like Olivia and Jack Ryland have had a different focus.

“Letting people know to tell the police they’re having a lemonade stand and the police can attend and engage with the young people is great for our small community … it’s been a fabulous success,” says Cobourg police acting Sgt. Cindy Reeves.

Olivia and Jack’s mom, Liz Ryland, says her kids have learned a lot running the stand this summer.

“Yeah, this is our first lemonade stand, we’ve never had one before, and they’re pretty excited. It gets the kids outside, gets them planning other things, events as well,” Ryland said.

The success of the summer’s lemonade stands in bringing young people and police together has led Reeves to consider extending the idea to hot chocolate stands in the winter.