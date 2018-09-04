Child stabbed, teen assaulted at Peterborough park: Police

A Peterborough teen faces charges after police say a child and teen were assaulted at a park on Saturday.

Around 5:10 p.m., police said the accused was at a playground on Alexander Avenue operating a remote control car. Police say the accused got into a verbal dispute with a teen and a child.

“During the dispute, it was reported that the accused brandished a small knife and struck the child with the knife and kicked the teen in the leg,” police stated.

The pair went home to report the incident to family, police said.

A family member and a friend attended the residence of the accused and attempted to speak to him about the incident.

“At which point the accused assaulted both adult parties and threatened one of the parties,” police said.

Police were called and located the accused and arrested him.

Edward McLean, 18, of Alexander Avenue, is charged with the following:

• Assault with a weapon

• Three counts of assault

• Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.