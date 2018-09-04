Rick Zamperin: Ticats take down Argos on Labour Day, again

Monday’s clash between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts may have not been the most epic Labour Day Classic of all time, but it certainly held its own in terms of entertainment value.

Whenever these two mortal enemies go helmet to helmet (which nowadays results in a penalty) it is always a spectacle.

The buzz from the crowd at Tim Hortons Field is much more magnified, much more venomous, and each play seems to be bigger and more important than the previous one.

Like the eight-play, 106-yard-touchdown drive engineered by Ticats QB Jeremiah Masoli just before halftime that gave Hamilton a 21-14 lead at the break, Alden Darby’s 100-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown that enabled Toronto to tie the game 21-21 early in the 3rd quarter, and Alex Green’s 19-yard TD run to put the Cats back on top early in the fourth quarter following Mike Daly’s crucial interception.

Hamilton went on to win the game 42-28, a huge result for the Ticats as they try to separate themselves from the Argonauts and the last place Montreal Alouettes in the East Division playoff race.

The Cats are now four points up on those two teams heading into their rematch against the Boatmen on Saturday and if Hamilton can sweep their home-and-home series against Toronto it would go a long, long way to securing a playoff spot even though there’d still be seven games left on the Cats’ schedule.

While hosting The 5th Quarter on CHML Monday night I could feel the positivity from Ticats fans oozing through the phone as they called into the show and expressed their satisfaction on Twitter and Facebook.

Once again this year, Tiger-Cats fans have bragging rights over their archrivals on Labour Day.