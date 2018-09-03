Police investigating suspicious fire at Mission Hill Winery
In the early hours of Aug. 28, RCMP say they were called to a pickup truck fire in the parking lot of Mission Hill Winery in West Kelowna, B.C.
Police said the blaze not only “fully engulfed” the pickup truck but also damaged a nearby cube van.
RCMP are calling the fire suspicious and are continuing to investigate.
Police said they are already aware of some surveillance footage but are asking anyone else who might have surveillance or dashcam video of the area around that time to come forward.
Watch: Arson coverage from around the Okanagan
Earlier this year, RCMP announced that they had linked 29 “deliberately set” wildfires around the Okanagan between 2014 and 2017.
However, police said there is nothing to link this case to that string of fires.
