Canada
September 3, 2018 12:30 pm
Updated: September 3, 2018 12:33 pm

Balmy, rainy weather hits southern Quebec on Labour Day

By Online Producer  Global News

Thunderstorm warnings are in effect throughout southern Quebec.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
A A

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of southern Quebec on this warm Labour Day.

Environment Canada has issued the watch for several areas, including Montreal, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec City and Lanaudière.

READ MORE: Montreal Labour Day 2018: What’s open and closed in the city

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for thunderstorms, which are capable of producing heavy rain, wind gusts and large hail.

The Eastern Townships and Saint-Hyacinthe are also under both severe thunderstorm and heat warnings. Humidex values are expected to reach nearly 40 degrees this afternoon.

Environment Canada advises people to take cover if they find themselves in the midst of a thunderstorm.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Heat Warning
labour day weather
montreal storm
Montreal Summer 2018
Montreal weather
Quebec heat warning
quebec storm
Quebec thunderstorm warning
Quebec Weather
Thunderstorm Watch

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News