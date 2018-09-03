Balmy, rainy weather hits southern Quebec on Labour Day
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of southern Quebec on this warm Labour Day.
Environment Canada has issued the watch for several areas, including Montreal, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec City and Lanaudière.
The weather agency says conditions are favourable for thunderstorms, which are capable of producing heavy rain, wind gusts and large hail.
The Eastern Townships and Saint-Hyacinthe are also under both severe thunderstorm and heat warnings. Humidex values are expected to reach nearly 40 degrees this afternoon.
Environment Canada advises people to take cover if they find themselves in the midst of a thunderstorm.
