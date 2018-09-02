Woman, 26, charged with second-degree murder in fatal Cranbrook stabbing

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Cranbrook.

The Cranbrook RCMP said it was called to a home in the 1600 block of 1A Street around 3 a.m.

Officers found a 29-year-old man in medical distress, and despite the efforts of police, firefighters and paramedics to save him, he later died at East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman at the scene, who has now been charged with second-degree murder.

She is due in court on Sept. 4.

