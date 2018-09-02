Thousands come out to show their Pride at annual Calgary parade

Tens of thousands came out to watch the rainbow unfold in downtown Calgary on Sunday morning for the 28th annual Pride Parade.

The family-friendly event celebrating the LGBTQ community kicked off at 11 a.m. as drag queens, business people, politicians and church representatives stopped traffic while walking down 6 Avenue S.W.

Premier Rachel Notley — sporting an “I support Trans Mountain” pin on her “Love Wins” shirt — said she loves being a part of Pride every year.

“It’s one of the best celebrations that we can do anywhere in the province,” she said.

Members of ​gay-straight alliances (GSAs) lead the parade through downtown.

“We quite literally moved not just our schools but our the entire society into a more safe and caring environment as a result of this pioneering work through GSAs,” said Alberta Education Minister David Eggen.

WATCH: Past and present Global Calgary staff marched in the 28th annual Pride Parade on Sunday.

David Khan, leader of the Alberta Liberal party, said he was proud to participate in the parade.

“It means so much to me being the first openly gay leader of a political party in western Canada,” he said.

“This is a milestone for all of us. It’s so important for the community… to see that their politicians reflect the diversity of the province.”

Pride holds a special place in Khan’s heart.

“It just means being proud of who we are and inclusiveness, human rights and equal rights, equal opportunity,” he said. “These are all phrases that are indelibly bound for Pride and that’s why it’s so important. It’s important for everyone because everyone in our society is a minority in some way or another.”