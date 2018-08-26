New Pride flag at Calgary church celebrates inclusion, representation

It has a few more colours than the rainbow flag you’re used to seeing.

The Pride progress flag adds new stripes so more people in marginalized communities can be represented in one place.

Dozens applauded as the special flag was raised at Hillhurst United Church in Calgary on Sunday.

Keith Murray, affirming coordinator at the church, was excited to raise the flag as a symbol of inclusivity.

“We are including the trans colours, and the black and brown stripes for… people of colour and Indigenous people as well,” he said.

“This is a new flag that tries to bring together the greater inclusivity and the diversity of our community to really say that all are welcome here.”

Designed by an American for Philadelphia Pride, the flag is the first one to bring Pride and transgender elements together. The Calgary church plans to have it fly year round.

“We as allies and as a diverse community ourselves are really excited to bring this flag up,” Murray said.

Sunday’s flag-raising was an invitation to appreciate the differences at that diversity’s heart.

“The church has longstanding been the culprit of discrimination against the LGBTQ community, of oppression and erradication of Indigenous communities,” Murray said.

“It is very important that we reclaim these spaces and stand up as inclusive churches to say… God’s love is infinite and all-embracing. And we want to be able to share that with the community and undo some of the harms that have been done by religious communities on this very land and even in this very space.”

“Love is full spectrum.”

Evans Yellow Old Woman, an Indigenous queer two-spirit activist, said representation and intersectionality are crucial in creating a space that’s for everyone.

“While there are things to celebrate in our community, we’re not at where we should be at,” Yellow Old Woman said.

“And so there are folks in our community who are marginalized and racialized, who are being left behind, and I believe this flag is representative of where we should be.”