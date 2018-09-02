Toronto police asking public’s help identifying suspects in streetcar stabbing

Toronto police are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing on a streetcar that left one man in life-threatening condition.

Police said they responded to a call that a man had been stabbed on a Toronto streetcar in the area of Spadina Avenue and Sullivan Road around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man with stab wounds, and paramedics transported him to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition. There was no update on the man’s condition as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Stabbing on Toronto streetcar leaves man in life-threatening condition

Officers have released photos taken from TTC security footage of the two suspects on the streetcar.

The two suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and police warn those who may encounter them not to approach.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 418-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.