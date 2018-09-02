Canada
September 2, 2018 11:56 am

New Brunswick RCMP search for missing 15-year-old

A handout photo of 15-year-old Jaden Densmore, who RCMP say is missing from Moores Mills, N.B.

RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police are searching for Jaden Densmore from Moores Mills, N.B., near St. Stephen.

Densmore was last seen just after midnight on Sept. 1 at his home on Route 750 in Moores Mills. Family members are concerned for his well-being.

He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt and carrying a backpack at the time of his disappearance.

Police believe he may be driving a white 2015 Honda Civic with N.B. licence plate JIW 811. The vehicle was last seen in the Moncton area on Sept. 1.

Densmore is described as five feet four inches tall and approximately 124 pounds with dark brown hair, which he sometimes dyes black.

Police have followed up on several leads but have so far been unsuccessful in locating Densmore.

They are urging anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to contact them at 506-466-7030.

Global News