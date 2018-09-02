Fire damages 2 homes in Riverview, N.B., leaves 5 displaced

Four adults and a toddler are displaced after a fire extensively damaged a two-storey house in Riverview, N.B.

Denis Pleau, fire chief for the Riverview Fire Department, said firefighters responded to the home at 107 Lady Slipper Court at approximately 10:10 p.m. Saturday.

“When we arrived on scene, we found the house fully engulfed, and a second next to it was also starting to burn,” he said.

“[We’re] still investigating the cause.”

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and three people who were inside the first home at the time of the blaze were able to get out safely.

The Canadian Red Cross says that disaster volunteers have helped to arrange emergency lodging and meals as well as clothing purchases for the couple who owns the house as well as their son, daughter-in-law and two-year-old granddaughter, who were visiting from Nova Scotia.

As a result of the Labour Day long weekend, it may be Tuesday before insurance appraisers can assess the damage and arrange additional help, the Canadian Red Cross said.

The residents of the second home were away for the weekend.