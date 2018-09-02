Peel Regional Police say 1 dead after second Brampton shooting
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a shooting that left one man dead in Brampton.
Officers said they were called to the area of Townley Crescent and Sunforest Drive around 6:30 a.m. with reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers said this is the second shooting-related homicide in Brampton in one night.
There is currently no description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 905-455-8477.
