Gallant, McKenzie and Austin continue campaign on Sunday ahead of N.B. election

Three major party leaders continue to campaign on Sunday in the run-up to the New Brunswick election.

Liberal leader Brian Gallant is set to attend church and have lunch in his riding, Shediac Bay-Dieppe, before spending the rest of the day preparing for upcoming debates.

NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie is canvassing for pay equity in the riding of Saint John Harbour. McKenzie is scheduled to begin canvassing with volunteers at 11 a.m.

People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin is set to attend a town hall in Dalhousie, N.B., at 1 p.m.

Austin will then attend a barbecue in Fredericton between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

PC leader Blaine Higgs and Green Party leader David Coon don’t have any events scheduled for Sunday.

—With files from The Canadian Press