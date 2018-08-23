New Brunswick election: Shediac Bay-Dieppe

Riding background

Shediac Bay-Dieppe was one of the new ridings created in the 2013 redistricting. It drew from former districts Kent South, Dieppe-Centre-Lewisville, Memramcook-Lakeville-Dieppe and Shediac-Cape-Pelé.

The district runs from the coastal communities of Cocagne and Grande-Digue inland to include parts of the city of Dieppe.

Quick take

This riding should be relatively secure for the Liberals, with Liberal Party leader Brian Gallant re-offering in the 2018 election.

Candidates

Liberal: Brian Gallant (incumbent)

Leader of the Liberal Party

Story continues below

Progressive Conservative: Paulin Blaise Ngweth

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Michel Albert

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Brian Gallant, who was first elected as Liberal Party leader in 2012, re-offered in the 2014 election and chose to run in the newly created riding of Shediac Bay-Dieppe.

Gallant easily won the seat, earning 64.6 per cent of the vote, and defeated PC candidate Dolorès Poirier.

Poirier earned 19.2 per cent of the vote.

2010

Liberal incumbent Victor Boudreau retained his seat in Shediac-Cap-Pelé during the 2010 election.

Liberal incumbent Bernard LeBlanc retained his seat in the 2010 election in the riding of Memramcook-Lakeville-Dieppe.

PC incumbent Claude Williams retained his seat in Kent South during the 2010 election.

Liberal incumbent Roger Melanson retained his seat in the 2010 election in the riding of Dieppe-Centre-Lewisville.