September 1, 2018 4:45 pm

N.B. Liberals pledge to double Youth Employment Fund if re-elected

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant speaks at a campaign stop in Fredericton on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

James West/The Canadian Press
The Liberal Party of New Brunswick says it will double investment in the Youth Employment Fund if re-elected.

Party leader Brian Gallant said Saturday in a news release too many young people are leaving the province for work and the government hopes to create more opportunities for them closer to home.

The Liberals launched the fund, which provides job placements for 26 weeks with an employer in the province and a subsidy for 100 per cent of their minimum wage for 30 hours a week, in 2015.

The party says the commitment will double its original budget, which was $10 million when it first began, to $21.7 million per year from 2018 to 2022.

They add that more than 6,000 young people have benefitted from the fund.

New Brunswickers head to the polls in a provincial election on Sept. 24.

Global News