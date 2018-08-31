How chocolate milk has become an election issue on the campaign trail in N.B.

A unique election issue has emerged in New Brunswick: chocolate milk.

The province’s Liberal government introduced a much-derided ban on chocolate milk and other sugary drinks and snacks from being sold in schools, and the Conservatives have promised to kill it.

Tory Leader Blaine Higgs was even filmed drinking chocolate milk during the first week of the campaign for the Sept. 24 election, as the party said it would combat obesity in schools with meaningful programs, not token efforts.

On Friday, Liberal Education Minister Brian Kenny said he was troubled by reports from groups who said the ban, introduced in June, jeopardized their school fundraising events.

Some parent groups said the ban extended to what could be sold during fundraisers that generated revenues for such things as school supplies and a lunch program for students who had no meals.

Kenny says the policy – part of a continent-wide trend toward healthier school lunches – needs to be applied with common sense and judgement, and he’ll make sure it’s clarified if the Liberal government is re-elected.