New Brunswick election: Saint John Harbour

Riding background

Saint John Harbour is located in the south end of the city and the eastern portion of Lancaster.

The riding includes parts of Saint John east of Reversing Falls, Cedar Street and Harrington Street; west of Marsh Creek and Gooderich Street; south of the intersection of Thornbrough Street and Somerset Street and the Sandy Point Road.

It has switched back and forth between Liberal and Tory representatives for the last three elections.

Before that it was held by Elizabeth Weir, the long-time leader of the NDP.

Quick take

Liberal incumbent Ed Doherty is not re-offering in 2018, leaving the district open for the taking. With NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie in the mix, this will be a race to watch.

Candidates

Liberal: Gerry Lowe

Progressive Conservative: Barry Ogden

NDP: Jennifer McKenzie

Leader of the NDP

Green: Wayne Dryer

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

In the 2014 election, Liberal candidate Ed Doherty reclaimed the seat he had lost in 2010 to PC candidate Carl Killen.

The election was determined by a very close margin, with only 71 votes separating Doherty and Killen.

2010

Liberal incumbent Ed Doherty was defeated by PC challenger Carl Killen in a race that came down to only seven votes.

Killen earned 30.7 per cent of the vote while Doherty earned 30.5 per cent.