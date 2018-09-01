Two vehicle crash closes stretch of Highway 1, one person in hospital

A two vehicle crash on the Trans Canada east of Portage La Prairie has sent at least one person to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP spokesperson Robert Cyrenne said the collision occurred around 11:50 a.m. about 3.5 kilometers east of Portage La Prairie.

RCMP have shut down both eastbound lanes while traffic reconstructionists investigate the scene.

The crash took place between 29 West and 30 West. Traffic is being diverted down dirt roads.

Cyrenne said it’s possible other people were brought to hospital as well.

It’s not yet known what caused the collision.