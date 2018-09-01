Father, son rescued in West Kelowna house fire

A father and son were rescued by emergency crews after a house fire broke out in West Kelowna this morning.

The fire broke out at approximately 8:30 a.m., on Guidi Road, near Avondale Place, in the Lakeview Heights area. When fire crews first arrived, they said smoke could be seen from the second-floor bedroom.

“It was reported from dispatch that there were people trapped inside the building,” said West Kelowna Fire Rescue assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell. “When (crews) arrived, there were people still inside. Crews made a quick entry up to the second floor for fire control and a primary search to knock that fire down and locate the occupants.

“We found them in the back bedroom. It was a young child and a father. The young child was unresponsive when we first brought him out to the front lawn. Crews had first-aid kits there and immediately started putting oxygen on the child, and he started coming around, coughing and sputtering. B.C. Ambulance then assessed him and transported him to Kelowna General Hospital.

“The adult male was brought out afterwards, again to the front lawn, where they started putting oxygen on him. He started responding as well. There were a couple of other children and occupants in the house as well, but they made it out safely.”

Gartrell said the fire was hot, and that it melted blinds in the bedroom. It’s believed to have started in the kitchen, but the investigation is still ongoing.

In all, Gartrell said three adults and two children were sent to hospital, though another adult and child in the home didn’t need medical attention.

“That was a tough one today,” said West Kelowna Fire Rescue assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell. “The crews responded exactly the way they trained for. They did an incredible job under these tough circumstances.”

More to come.