Truck crashes into pole in downtown Hamilton, causes fuel spill

A crash that closed a portion of Main Street East in downtown Hamilton for several hours Friday night is under investigation.

Hamilton police say a 54-year-old man was driving a transport truck eastbound along Main Street East at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday when the truck hit a traffic control pole before crashing into a building at the corner of Main and James Street South.

The pole also ripped into the side of the truck, spilling fuel onto the road.

Hamilton Fire Department and the Hazardous Material team were called to the scene to clean up the spill.

.@Expresshamilton heavy tow trucks have removed heavy damaged transport truck from building on Main Street at James Street. Hazmat crews continue to cleanup large diesel spill #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/SZIB3gGVI4 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) September 1, 2018

City building inspectors were also called to inspect the building that had been struck and determined that it was structurally safe.

No one was injured but Main Street East was closed between James and Hughson streets for several hours during the cleanup and investigation.

The driver was transported to hospital in stable condition.

.@HamiltonPolice have reopened Main Street east of James Street after earlier collision involving tractor trailer into office building. Roadway was closed for approximately 6 hours for investigation and cleanup of large diesel spill #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/d9ROPPdTbK — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) September 1, 2018

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash but they say alcohol has been ruled out as a factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Hamilton police at 905-546-4725 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.