August 31, 2018 4:04 pm
Updated: August 31, 2018 4:14 pm

Man carrying replica gun while going to Fan Expo arrested on Toronto streetcar

A man who was heading to Fan-Expo in his cosplay costume was arrested after he brought a replica gun onto a Toronto streetcar, police say.

A police spokesperson told Global News they received a call at 11:34 p.m. for a person with a gun on the Queen Street streetcar near Augusta Avenue.

“Officers arrived on scene and entered the streetcar. They arrested a man without incident,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the man was subsequently let go and did not face any charges once officers realized the gun was fake.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said no one should bring a replica weapon onto TTC vehicles at any time.

“We want people to have fun but they also need to understand — if you’re carrying around a replica semi-automatic weapon, it’s going to cause concern,” Ross said. “Not everybody knows about Fan Expo.”

Fan Expo is an entertainment convention that centres around fandom surrounding comic books, science fiction/fantasy and other popular culture elements. It’s the largest of its kind in Canada.

It runs until Sept. 2 out of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

