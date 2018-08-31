Lindsay man charged with fleeing from police during traffic stop

A Lindsay man faces charges, including flight from police, following a traffic stop early Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say an officer was patrolling Mary Street West when he tried to stop a vehicle for an alleged Highway Traffic Act infraction.

“The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for the officer and attempted to flee from the area,” police said. “The vehicle travelled a short distance before it turned into a driveway.”

READ MORE: No charges after pedestrian killed in Lindsay: Police

The driver was arrested as he attempted to exit the driver’s seat, police said.

Police say the driver was wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to attend court on Thursday.

Jessie James Jessup, 29, of Lindsay, was charged with failing to appear in court, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to comply with conditions of a probation order and unnamed Highway Traffic Act offences.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay later Friday.