Teens hit officer’s head with bottles; $5,200 worth of booze stolen from Manitoba Liquor Mart

Winnipeg police are looking for three suspects after several teens stole alcohol from two local liquor marts and threw several bottles at an RCMP officer’s head to make their escape.

Police said three teens got out of a car behind the Manitoba Liquor Mart at 2851 Pembina Hwy. on Aug. 24 at about 4 p.m. while the adult driver stayed in the car.

The suspects went into the store with their faces covered and stole about $4,000 worth of liquor, said police.

The group then drove to the Bridgwater Liquor Mart and hid behind the business, said police. This time, only two of the suspects have their faces covered when they entered the store. They were confronted by the manager — who was threatened.

An off-duty RCMP officer inside the store identified himself to the group as they began taking bottles of liquor.

The teens threw several bottles at the officer, who was hit in the head and the three escaped with about $1,200 worth of liquor, police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The major crimes unit is investigating.