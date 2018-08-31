Toronto police looking for man in connection to sex assault, stabbing

Toronto police say they are looking for a man, who they describe as extremely dangerous, in connection to an alleged sexual assault and stabbing at a rooming house.

Police allege the incident happened Thursday at about 3 a.m. when a man entered the room of a woman with a knife, sexually assaulted her and stabbed a boy.

Police say the boy’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

They say 54-year-old Ronald Peter Tibando of Toronto is wanted on charges of breaking and entering, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

He is described as 5 foot 10, with thinning short grey hair and a gold tooth.

Police say the suspect was also a resident at the rooming house and allegedly knew the victim.

They say he is considered violent and are warning people not to approach him if he’s located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.