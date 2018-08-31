What’s open and closed in Kingston on Labour Day

Another Labour Day long weekend is here, a sure sign that summer is coming to a close.

Kingston’s annual Labour Day parade and picnic takes place at McBurney Park (Ordnance and Clergy streets) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

If you’re planning to do some shopping, sightseeing or even some chores, here’s a handy list of what’s open and closed in Kingston on Sept. 3, for the Labour Day long weekend.

Several businesses and attractions will remain open on Monday, but if you have a specific store in mind that isn’t on this list, it’s always best to call beforehand.

READ MORE: Some Kingston retailers staying open on Easter weekend thanks to city bylaw

What’s open

Fort Henry will be open regular hours on Monday.

The Bellevue House grounds will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting Sept. 5, Bellevue House grounds will be open Thursday to Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The house itself is closed for renovations, but there are still activities available on the grounds.

Tomlinson Aqua Park, splash pads and wading pool will be open Monday. Labour Day is the last day of the summer schedule for Tomlinson Aqua Park. Splash pads are open until Sept. 16. The McBurney Park wading pool closes for the season on Sept. 2 at 4 p.m.

It’s best to call your local grocery stores before going, but most grocery stores will be open regular hours on Monday.

All shops on Princess Street can stay open on Monday, but if you’re going downtown for one specific store, it’s best to call beforehand. Otherwise take a stroll, window shop and see which stores are open.

The Confederation Basin Marina office will be open Monday. The fueling stations are open at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, but the office will be closed Monday.

What’s closed

All Kingston LCBOs will be closed Monday.

All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are closed on Monday.

Kingston Pen tours will have guided tours from 9:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They will be closed Monday.

All administrative offices (housing and social services and provincial offices) are closed Monday.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro will be closed Monday.

The Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will be closed on Monday. Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will close for seasonal maintenance between Sept. 4 and Sept. 16.

The INVISTA Centre and Fitness and Wellness Centre will be closed Monday.

All Kingston arenas will be closed Monday.

Grand Theatre Box Office will be closed Monday.

CaraCo Home Field will be closed Monday.

The Tett Centre will be closed Monday.

The MacLachlan Woodworking Museum and Pump House Steam Museum will be closed on Monday. Sunday, Sept. 2 is the last day of the season for the woodworking museum. The PumpHouse Museum moves to fall and winter hours on Sept. 1

WATCH: Buck a beer in Ontario by Labour Day

City services

For garbage, green bin and recycling, there will be no collection on Monday. Collection will move to the day after your normal pickup day for the rest of the week.

According to the city, Kingston Transit buses run on a regular schedule on Sunday, and will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday, except for the Route 18, which will run on its regular weekday schedule.

Kingston Access Services will operate with limited service on Monday.