Bellevue House closed for the summer due to restoration: site will remain open

On the eve of its opening day, Parks Canada announced that the historic Bellevue House in Kingston will be closed for the entire summer.

The historic home belonged to Sir John A. Macdonald at the beginning of his political career, but is now open to the public for guided tours and special events.

The house was apparently in need of plaster work on the ceilings, according to Leslie MacPherson at Parks Canada. The work will keep the doors of the nearly 180-year-old home closed for the next several months.

But that doesn’t mean people can’t still come visit the site, MacPherson said.

In fact, people will still be able to take guided tours of the grounds — which will still be dotted with costumed gardeners — stroll through the heirloom orchard, and peruse the visitor centre, which was revamped last year.

And all these activities will be free.

MacPherson said she couldn’t say how much the renovations would cost or how much work is needed, but she said more information will come next week.

As for the whiskey tastings started by Parks Canada last year to attract new visitors — MacPherson said they are still on.

