Survey suggests more British Columbians are boycotting U.S. goods

A new survey shows that more British Columbians are avoiding purchasing products made in the United States.

Research Co. President Mario Canseco said it’s been a trend since President Donald Trump took office.

“We see there is a little bit of change that is happening, not because of the Canadian dollar, but because of who is in the White House,” said Canseco.

Across the province, 25 per cent of British Columbians have changed a brand of food, while 19 per cent of those surveyed said they changed brands of clothing they normally buy to avoid purchasing from U.S. producers.

“I think there was a moment when maybe they didn’t realize certain things that were produced in Canada, were made in Canada, and now because of Donald Trump, now they’re paying more attention to where their food comes from,” Canseco said.

In addition, 52 per cent of residents said they paid more attention to American news than they did in the years before Trump’s election.

Sixteen per cent of those surveyed also reported they had cancelled a planned holiday or vacation to the United States.