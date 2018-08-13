70 per cent of British Columbians want red-light cameras: survey

Seven out of 10 residents in British Columbia support red-light cameras, according to a survey conducted by Research Co.

Mario Canseco, who coordinated the survey, says people are seeing how technology can help to avoid accidents.

“The fact that we could be using these cameras to catch people who are speeding may lead to changing behaviour for residents who may think twice about going over the speed limit in a specific area, but also to have some sort of video proof when there’s an accident.”

He says the survey is a sign of just how frustrated British Columbians are with ICBC.

“We know that there’s a difficulty for a lot of residents when it comes with dealing with ICBC and I think they’re looking into technology, which is definitely better than it was in the 1990s, as one of the solutions to the problem.”

The provincial government announced last year that 140 new red-light cameras would be installed across B.C.

They were installed on Aug. 7.