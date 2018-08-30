Water quality advisory removed for Killiney Beach in Central Okanagan

A weeks-long water-quality advisory for the Killiney Beach area in the Central Okanagan has finally been rescinded.

On Thursday, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan said that “turbidity in Okanagan Lake water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality. As a result, the precautionary water quality advisory that has been in place since July 30th has been removed.”

The regional district said approximately 280 properties are connected to the water system.

The regional district also reminded area residents that stage two watering restrictions are in place until Sept. 15th.

Customers with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday. For hours that outdoor watering is allowed visit regionaldistrict.com/water.