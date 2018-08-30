Environment
August 30, 2018 2:55 pm
Updated: August 30, 2018 2:59 pm

Water quality advisory removed for Killiney Beach in Central Okanagan

By Online Journalist  Global News

A water quality advisory for Killiney Beach in the Central Okanagan was removed after being issued four weeks ago.

Global News
A A

A weeks-long water-quality advisory for the Killiney Beach area in the Central Okanagan has finally been rescinded.

On Thursday, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan said that “turbidity in Okanagan Lake water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality. As a result, the precautionary water quality advisory that has been in place since July 30th has been removed.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Water quality advisory issued for Okanagan’s Killiney Beach customers

The regional district said approximately 280 properties are connected to the water system.

READ MORE: Boil water notice in West Kelowna replaced with water quality advisory

The regional district also reminded area residents that stage two watering restrictions are in place until Sept. 15th.

Customers with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday. For hours that outdoor watering is allowed visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central okanagan
Killiney Beach
Okanagan
Water
water quality advisory
water quality advisory rescinded

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News