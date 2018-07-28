Interlake beaches water quality back to normal
A A
A water advisory has been lifted along the western beaches of Lake Winnipeg.
Gimli Beach, Willow Island Beach, Loni Beach and South Beach were recently closed due to unsafe amounts of bacteria in the water. A “do not consume” warning was also issued.
In a statement released Friday, the province said tests showed unacceptably low levels of chlorine in the treated water and the microbiological safety of the water could not be assured.
READ MORE: Victoria Beach Residents Warned Not To Drink Town Water
It appears the issue was detected before any significant exposure of unsafe water to the public occurred.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.