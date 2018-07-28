Interlake beaches water quality back to normal

A water advisory has been lifted along the western beaches of Lake Winnipeg.

Gimli Beach, Willow Island Beach, Loni Beach and South Beach were recently closed due to unsafe amounts of bacteria in the water. A “do not consume” warning was also issued.

The medical officer of health for Interlake Eastern RHA advises people can now enter the water at Gimli Beach, Willow Island Beach, Loni Beach and South Beach. Regular monitoring will continue. — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) July 28, 2018

In a statement released Friday, the province said tests showed unacceptably low levels of chlorine in the treated water and the microbiological safety of the water could not be assured.

It appears the issue was detected before any significant exposure of unsafe water to the public occurred.