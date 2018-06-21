City of Kelowna lifts water quality advisory

The water quality advisory for Kelowna water utility customers was lifted today, with the city stating that intakes for drinking water have “been monitored, tested, and is consistently showing good results.”

The city said its decision to lift the advisory was made in conjunction with Interior Health, and that all businesses and public facilities using city water can remove water quality advisory notifications posted at tap and sink locations.

The city said the advisory was first issued on Tuesday, May 15, for the majority of residents and businesses using city water. The advisory was expanded to include all City Water Utility customers on May 25. Elevated turbidity levels triggered the advisory. “Turbidity levels at all city water intakes have dropped into the normal range again,” said Ed Hoppe, water quality and customer care supervisor. “Now that we are seeing consistently high water quality across the board, we can confidently rescind the advisory.

A number of water quality alerts remain in place in the Central Okanagan. Check with your water service provider for the most up-to-date information.

Residents can use the find your water provider tool <https://www.kelowna.ca/city-services/water-wastewater/drinking-water/find-your-water-provider> at kelowna.ca/water <https://www.kelowna.ca/water>.