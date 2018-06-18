Abrupt resignation leaves even more water quality questions in west Saint John

When Paul Groody heard about the problems homeowners were having after the city switched the west side water supply from Spruce Lake to a well field in Westgate Park, he offered his expertise and services.

Groody, a west-side resident himself, spent decades in management roles with the city, retiring as the Commissioner of Operations.

He joined the West Side Ratepayers Association last fall and was immediately elected chairman. Groody vowed to hold the city and the province accountable for the water issues, which he believed were a result of the well-field.

But he quietly resigned from the association last week with a brief email and little explanation, leaving many association members frustrated, including the new interim chairperson Pam Ross.

READ MORE: Saint John to study possible causes of water pipe leaks

“I was very disappointed, and disappointed for a suffering community and a team of volunteer-based citizens who are very distraught over his departure and the abruptness of it,” Ross stated.

Groody declined an on-camera interview but did say he’s not interested in verbally sparring with the association, and that he’s only interested in results.

In his resignation email, Groody stated it was necessary for the association to move in a different direction.

Ross remains perplexed.

“The breaks are continuing, the home destruction is continuing and the health issues continue,” Ross said. “This has not waned in any way.”

WATCH: West Saint John water to receive phosphate in attempt to stop leaking copper pipes

West side councillor Blake Armstrong says council has been advised by the city’s lawyers not to comment on the water issue.

“It’s very frustrating for me as an elected official and I know it’s got to be frustrating for the people who had problems with their pipes and all of that,” says Armstrong.

After months of calling for transparency, the city did release data last week, and stand by the claim that the water is high quality.

Despite the setback, Ross vows to continue to fight and believes the well-field will never deliver quality water.

A class-action lawsuit separate from the association is in the works as well.