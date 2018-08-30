2030 declaration calls for stronger climate targets

A group of concerned citizens and organizations are taking consultation on climate change into their own hands.

More than 30 groups including various organizations, students, businesses and advocates have signed the 2030 declaration which calls on the Nova Scotia government “to set strong greenhouse gas targets -50 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030.”

READ MORE: Ottawa to assess impact of climate change on Nova Scotia’s land link to Canada

The declaration was unveiled Thursday morning and will be presented to the Government of Nova Scotia.

“I think we have a lot to celebrate in Nova Scotia in terms of the action we’ve taken on climate change, but I think we’ve fallen behind,” said Stephen Thomas, energy campaign co-ordinator with the Ecology Action Centre.

“We have no legislated greenhouse gas targets past 2020 and that’s just about a year from now.”

Declaration 2030 calls for the Province to transition to a low carbon economy. The groups say the province needs to set new targets that go beyond 2020. pic.twitter.com/zD6l22j9R6 — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) August 30, 2018

The declaration highlights the need to transition to a low carbon economy, and says “we can invest in the greenhouse gas reductions now, with the goal of great job creation.”

“The green economy network estimates that meeting this target can create more than 30,000 jobs in Nova Scotia in energy efficiency renewable energy and active transportation,” said Thomas.

Several student groups have signed the declaration, including the Canadian Federation of Students Nova Scotia. Chairperson Aidan McNally said transitioning away from fossil fuels is critical for a livable future.

“As youth we will be the ones saddled with the climate crisis, so this vision today of what an economy, a green economy looks like is critical.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick only provinces on track to meet 2020 emissions targets: audit

In 2009, Nova Scotia set the goal of reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 10 per cent from 1990 levels by 2020. As of 2014, the province had reduced GHG emmisions by 17 per cent, and reports show the province is on track to reach 24 per cent by 2020.