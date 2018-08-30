RCMP raid Parkland County, Alta., ‘chop shop,’ arrest 2 people

RCMP say they raided a suspected “chop shop” west of Edmonton.

On Aug. 24, RCMP executed a search warrant at a rural property in Parkland County.

During the search, two people were arrested and six stolen dirt bikes were seized that had been painted and given fraudulent vehicle identification numbers (VINs), police said.

A stolen flat-deck trailer with a VIN, 224 grams of methamphetamine, printers, paper, stamps and other paraphernalia were also seized, according to RCMP.

Dean Brendel, 28, and Hope Nixon, 23, were arrested.

Nixon was charged with seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, seven counts of tampering with a VIN, five counts of fraudulent concealment and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Brendel and Nixon were both scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Stony Plain and Spruce Grove Drug Section led the investigation, with the assistance of the K Division Auto Theft Section and the Evansburg RCMP.