March 27, 2018 12:55 pm

3 people charged in connection to Morley chop shop

Cochrane RCMP executed a search warrant on a chop shop in Morley, Alta. on Friday, March 23.

Three people have been charged after RCMP shut down a chop shop in Morley, Alta. where officers recovered a number of stolen vehicles that were being dismantled for parts.

RCMP said Tuesday that charges were pending against a fourth person.

Aldina Snow, 33, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, resisting or obstructing a police officer, two counts of unsafe storage of firearms and four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Charges against Stacey House, 44, include unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Mackenzie Twoyoungmen, 24, faces charges of possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Snow and Twoyoungmen are scheduled to appear in court on March 27. House has a court appearance scheduled for April 3.

RCMP said officers came across the illegal operation while doing patrols in the area. They said the officers noticed a suspect sitting in a car with a stolen licence plate and as they were talking to the suspect, witnessed another stolen car drive onto the property.

Police said in a media release Friday that they have been working closely with other agencies to catch people responsible for auto thefts as “many suspects jump from jurisdiction to jurisdiction when committing crime.”

 

 

