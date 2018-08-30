Enterprise, Ont., teen’s photography chosen for Jones Soda bottle label

A Stone Mills Township teenager beat out tens of thousands of photography submissions to have a photo she took featured on a popular soft drink bottle.

“I’ve been shooting since I was 14,” said Samantha Fenwick, 17, who lives in the small town of Enterprise, Ont., forty minutes northwest of Kingston.

Fenwick, who is about to start Grade 12 at Ernestown Secondary School, said she caught the shutterbug after helping two friends in photography as a model and production assistant — this inspired her to get behind the camera.

“I started doing art shows and people started noticing me.”

Fenwick says photography allows her to see the world in a different way.

“Something you’d drive right by in your car, I stop and take a photograph of it and turn it into something else,” said Fenwick.

Fenwick was then encouraged by her high school teacher to enter a photo competition for the Seattle-based company Jones Soda, where she would have a chance to have her photo on the label of soda bottles sold across North America.

“So I entered my photos. I entered about 26. And there were 62,000 people entering their photos, so I just entered mine thinking, ‘why not?'”

Soon Fenwick received news that her picture of the Ferris wheel at the 2017 Kingston fall fair had been chosen as a staff choice pick.

Fenwick’s photo will be featured on bottles of Jones cream soda in black and white, and her photography will be potentially seen by millions.

The Enterprise teen says she’s not sure if she wants to make a career out of photography, but she could see herself continuing with her art in the future.

“I think it’s what I want to do, is show people that there are other things to the world than what they see.”