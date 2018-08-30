Peterborough man accused of punching, striking youths with pipe

A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting two youths following a driving incident on Wednesday.

Police say the man was in a vehicle leaving the parking lot of a convenience store when two youths rode their bike in front of his vehicle. Police say a verbal altercation ensued and the man chased after them on foot.

The man then later located them at their residence and allegedly punched one of them.

“The accused then grabbed a pole and struck one of the youths with it,” police stated. “The accused allegedly threatened to rob the two and assault them in their sleep.”

Police note the mother of one of the victims later confronted the man. It’s alleged the man then threatened to sexually assault the woman.

Justin Hartley, 37, of McDonnel Street, Peterborough, has been charged with assault with a weapon, three counts of uttering threats, mischief and failure to comply with a probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.