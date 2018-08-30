Shooting in downtown Hamilton sends 2 men to hospital
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in the city’s downtown core.
Officers were called to Market Street, near Hess Street North, early Thursday morning for a report of shots being fired.
When police arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
The men were found a few blocks away from the shooting scene and were transported to hospital by paramedics.
The victims reportedly suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not said what led to the shooting, or if a suspect is being sought.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
