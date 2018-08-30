Crime
August 30, 2018 7:21 am

Shooting in downtown Hamilton sends 2 men to hospital

Police are investigating after two men were sent to hospital following a shooting in downtown Hamilton.

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in the city’s downtown core.

Officers were called to Market Street, near Hess Street North, early Thursday morning for a report of shots being fired.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were found a few blocks away from the shooting scene and were transported to hospital by paramedics.

The victims reportedly suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, or if a suspect is being sought.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

