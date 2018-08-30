Shooting in downtown Hamilton sends 2 men to hospital

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in the city’s downtown core.

Officers were called to Market Street, near Hess Street North, early Thursday morning for a report of shots being fired.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Double shooting on Market St in Hamilton. Both male victims were located a few blocks away, transported by @HPS_Paramedics to trauma centre with serious injuries. Shell casings on the ground. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/TkOFwZtKKW — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 30, 2018

The men were found a few blocks away from the shooting scene and were transported to hospital by paramedics.

.@HamiltonPolice investigating an earlier shooting on Market Street near Hess Street North. 2 male victims transported to hospital by @HPS_Paramedics with non life threatening injuries. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/7mYClqBahn — DR (@Media371) August 30, 2018

The victims reportedly suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, or if a suspect is being sought.

The identities of the victims have not been released.