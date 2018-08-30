Police standoff in Saanich ends without injury

A 90-minute police standoff ended without injury late Wednesday evening at the Pearkes Recreation Centre in Saanich.

Police were called at 9 p.m. about an extremely agitated man who claimed to have a gun in the lobby of the rec centre.

Emergency response team officers contained the building to ensure the safety of those still inside and negotiations began with the man they say was extremely emotional and insisted he was armed.

He eventually surrendered without incident at 10:30 p.m., admitted he never had a firearm and was taken to hospital for assessment under the Mental Health Act.