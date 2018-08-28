Woman dead, another in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Saanich

Two women walking their dog in Saanich Monday night were suddenly struck by an SUV — killing one and seriously injuring the other.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Central Saanich Road.

Police said the male driver, in his 30’s, was heading southbound when his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane, drove up onto the side of the road and struck the women, both in their 40’s, killing the dog as well.

Sgt. Paul Brailey said the cause is still unclear.

“At this moment, it’s too early to determine if speed or alcohol or drugs were an issue,” he said.

“That’s obviously something that we’ll look into, we do have officers at the hospital both with the driver and the person in critical condition.”

Brailey did clarify that the crash was definitely not intentional, and that weather conditions were clear at the time.

Police said the driver has been cooperating and remained on scene after the crash.