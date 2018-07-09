2-year-old girl dies after being struck by father’s minivan outside Saanich home

A two-year-old girl is dead after what Saanich police are describing as a horrible tragedy this past weekend.

Police said on Saturday afternoon, the toddler was somehow struck by her father’s minivan in their Beckwith Park neighbourhood.

The father had been leaving the family home when the little girl was struck.

Despite efforts by family members, police and paramedics to save the toddler, she succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Police and the coroner are investigating.