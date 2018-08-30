gas price spike
August 30, 2018 1:32 am

Metro Vancouver gas prices to spike for long weekend: Analyst

The price of a litre of gasoline of $1.579, an all-time high for the city, is displayed on a sign at a Shell gas station in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday April 22, 2018.

If you’re headed out of town for the long weekend, expect to pay more as you tank up to hit the road.

Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst at Gasbuddy.com says Metro Vancouver gas prices are set to climb three cents a litre on Thursday, to about 153.9.

He said they should climb a further cent higher on Friday.

Victoria is likely to see a similar hike in prices, McTeague said.

McTeague pinned the increases on heavy demand from B.C., Mexico and California on gasoline, diesel and jet fuel produced by Washington State refineries.

He said B.C. alone imports about 50,000 barrels of fuel per day.

The Lower Mainland saw record-high gas prices in the spring, with fuel topping close to 1.60 a litre in some places. With Friday highs expected to touch 157.9, Labour Day weekend will come close to matching that record.

While Vancouver and Victoria will see price hikes, McTeague said gas prices in Ontario and Quebec are actually expected to fall for the long weekend.

