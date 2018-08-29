Crime
Highway 7 streaker apprehended near Guelph: OPP

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Wellington County OPP were called to the area of Highway 7 and Skyway Drive at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
Wellington County OPP had their hands full Saturday night while trying to get a naked man into custody east of Guelph.

Police said officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Skyway Drive at around 11 p.m. for a disturbance call.

“Multiple people reported that a naked man was running into traffic and engaging in lewd behaviours,” OPP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police said they located the individual, who was intoxicated, but he fled when approached by officers and ended up being arrested in the yard of a nearby house.

The 31-year-old Guelph man was held in custody until he was sober and issued a public intoxication ticket.

