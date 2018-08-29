Thunderstorm leaves nearly 100,000 Montrealers in the dark

A brief but powerful thunderstorm has knocked out power for thousands across Quebec late Wednesday afternoon.

In Montreal, about 100,000 Hydro-Québec clients were without electricity as of 4 p.m.

“Our teams are deployed to restore service as quickly as possible,” the public utility said in a tweet.

Other affected areas include the Montérégie, the Laurentians and Beauce.

Environment Canada also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several areas in southern Quebec, including Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.

The weather agency warns the thunderstorms are “particularly intense” and could produce a tornado.

Strong wind gusts, nickel-size hail and heavy rain are also possible.

People are being asked to take cover if they are in the vicinity of threatening weather.

An earlier thunderstorm warning issued for Montreal, Laval and surrounding areas was lifted at 3:50 p.m.

The heavy rain comes as parts of southern Quebec are experiencing extreme heat. In Montreal, humidex values have reached more than 40 over the past two days.