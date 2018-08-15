Producers say berry prices won’t go up in Quebec despite heat wave

Strawberry and blueberry producers in Quebec say consumers likely won’t pay more for the fruit even though this summer’s sweltering temperatures affected their yields.

Guy Pouliot, vice-president of a provincial association that represents producers, says this year’s heat waves and a cold winter resulted in a 20 per cent lower yield of strawberries.

But he says Quebec consumers shouldn’t see more expensive berries because of pricing agreements producers have with big grocery store chains like Sobeys and I-G-A.

In berry-rich B-C, most producers have had a good strawberry crop and an average blueberry crop this year, but prices have gone up due to rising labour costs.