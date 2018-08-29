Tornado warnings lifted, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for parts of eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several areas in eastern Ontario.
The agency said on Wednesday afternoon that meteorologists are tracking thunderstorms that could produce high winds, heavy rains and large hail.
The order is in effect for several towns near the St. Lawrence River including Prescott, Russell, Cornwall, Lancaster, Maxville, Alexandria, Morrisburg and Long Sault. Several of these areas, along with Ottawa South-Richmond-Metcalfe, were under a tornado warning that has since been lifted.
Brockville, Kingston and Tweed are under a severe thunderstorm watch as of 2:35 p.m.
The agency warned residents to take cover if threatening weather approaches.
“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Go indoors and move away from windows and skylights.”
